Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) is Clean Yield Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Century Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,031 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.04 per share, with a total value of $99,017.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,893,564.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,376.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,029 shares of company stock worth $473,834 over the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNBKA stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.