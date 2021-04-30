CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 806 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

Shares of NOW opened at $505.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.49 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,509,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

