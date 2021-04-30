CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 215 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $269.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

