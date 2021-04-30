CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 402 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

