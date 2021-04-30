CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

