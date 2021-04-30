CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

NDAQ stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

