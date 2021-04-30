Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Shares of CDEV opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.