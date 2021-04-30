Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,190. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.