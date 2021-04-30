Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.1-122.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.82 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.