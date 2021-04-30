Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

