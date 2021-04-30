Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

