Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

CBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $5.20 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

