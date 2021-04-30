Cascades (TSE:CAS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.
CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.29.
Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
