Cascades (TSE:CAS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.29.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.