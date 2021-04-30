Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% to $3.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

