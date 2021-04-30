Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $113.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.19 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.