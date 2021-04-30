Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CARE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARE. Raymond James increased their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

