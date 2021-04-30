Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $43.37. 122,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

