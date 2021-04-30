Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,230. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

