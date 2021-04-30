Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.38. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

