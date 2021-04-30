Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.24.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 over the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.