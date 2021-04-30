Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

CPX opened at C$38.91 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.96.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

