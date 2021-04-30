Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

CPX opened at C$38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.53. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.