Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

