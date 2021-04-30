Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Snowflake comprises about 0.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

