Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Cut to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPHC stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.51. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

