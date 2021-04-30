Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$146.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.31.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$132.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$108.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.92.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

