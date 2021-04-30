Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 940.71 ($12.29).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,192 ($15.57) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,049.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.43.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.