Canaccord Genuity Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

