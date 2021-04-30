Canaccord Genuity Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

TWTR stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. Twitter has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

