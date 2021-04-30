Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 6824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

