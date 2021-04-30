Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

