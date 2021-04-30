CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

