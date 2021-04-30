Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $11.51 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.