CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $300.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.70.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $254.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.81. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.