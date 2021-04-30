Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,802.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,812.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.38. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,687.00 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

