C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

