Bytecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $256,287.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 77.7% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $243.54 million and approximately $256,287.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00759236 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004202 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 447.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

