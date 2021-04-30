Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. 66,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,563. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

