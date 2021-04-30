BTIG Research Upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to “Neutral”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $259.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 104.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.