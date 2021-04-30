BSC Station Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Day (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. BSC Station has a market cap of $13.89 million and $3.40 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSC Station has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

