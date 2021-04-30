Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Brunswick stock opened at $105.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.80. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

