Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. 25,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

