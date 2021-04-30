BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

