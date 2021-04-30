Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.33.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$49.34 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

