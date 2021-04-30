Brokers Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

