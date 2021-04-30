Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.