Brokers Set Expectations for Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

CPX opened at C$38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.96. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$39.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

