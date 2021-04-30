Brokers Set Expectations for Arrow Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

