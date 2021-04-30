Brokers Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

