Brokers Offer Predictions for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

LOGC stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.